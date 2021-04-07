Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 7th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators start the first of four games against Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg tonight.

The Sens are 6-10-0-0 this season heading into this evening's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Jack Dougherty, Curtis Douglas, Mark Kastelic and Merrick Rippon are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Manitoba Moose twice so far this season, with the Moose winning both. The Sens are currently in 5th place in the Canadian Division with 12 points in 16 games, just behind the 4th place Moose who have 18 points in 20 games so far this season.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov celebrated his first professional hat trick during the April 3rd game against the Marlies, and is the current points leader (10 points) for the Sens heading into tonight's match-up. Vitaly Abramov follows close behind with 9 points, and also made an impact during last Saturday's game.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm EST (6pm CST) and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

