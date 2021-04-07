Henderson Topped by San Jose, 4-2, in Back-To-Back Game

The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the contest against the San Jose Barracuda, 4-2, Wednesday night at Solar4America Ice.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Notching his team-leading eleventh goal this season, Dylan Sikura got things started for the Silver Knights early in the first. At 14:56 in the second Ben Jones collected another and put the HSK up 2-0. San Jose's Maxim Letunov answered with just 33 second left in the period to give the Barracuda their first of the night. Just past the midway point of the third Sasha Chmelevski tied it. Maxim Letunov found the back of the net for the second time of the night and gave San Jose their first lead of the game. Stefan Noesen notched an empty-netter, securing the San Jose victory

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights head to Bakersfield to take on the Condors at 6 p.m. PT Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

