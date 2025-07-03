Allisha Gray Wins Consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Month Honors in May and Now June

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream is named the KIA Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 18.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.7 APG and leading the Dream to a 6-4 record

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.