Allen Defeats Utah 4-2

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Charlie Gerard and Travis Barron but 2 Allen Americans power play goals in the second period leads them to a 4-2 win over Utah on Saturday night at Allen Event Center.

Ty Lewis fired a centering pass to Charlie Gerard 13:08 into the game to get Utah on the board first. Gerard has a goal in back to back games and has 2 goals and 2 assists in the first 2 games of the weekend series. 38 seconds later Allen tied the game as Chad Butcher got his 5th of the season. Brett Neumann got his first pro goal with 2:19 left in the first as he redirected a shot in front of the net. Allen led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Utah's Travis Barron scored a power play goal 5:03 into the second to tie the game. Barron has a goal in 2 of his last 3 games. Allen took the lead for good as Spencer Asuchak got his 13th of the year 8:44 into the second frame. Allen got a 5 on 3 power play with 20 seconds left in the second as AJ White and Cole Fraser got minor penalties. Allen scored 4 seconds into the power play as Philip Beaulieu got his 5th of the year. Beaulieu had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Americans, who go to 30-17-2-1 on the season.

Neither team scored in the third period despite Utah outshooting Allen 19 to 4 in the period and 35 to 27 in the game. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play while Allen went 2 for 5. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones saved 23 of 27 while Allen's Jake Paterson saved 33 of 35.

The rubber match is set for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm mountain time over at Allen Event Center. Next homestand for Utah is May 4-5, 7-8 vs Rapid City. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Philip Beaulieu (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Spencer Asuchak (Allen) - 1 goal.

3. Brett Neumann - First pro goal.

