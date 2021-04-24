Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans center Corey Mackin helps goaltender Justin Kapelmaster

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans center Corey Mackin helps goaltender Justin Kapelmaster(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this evening, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 8-3-0-1 against Utah this season, and 23-14-0-2 over the last five years. The Americans have lost the last two matchups in the season series. Join us TONIGHT for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 25th vs Utah Grizzlies.

About Last Game:

The Americans dropped their second straight home game, giving up two unanswered goals in the third period as the Utah Grizzlies won game one of a three-game series between the two clubs. Chad Butcher and Philip Beaulieu had the only Allen goals. The Americans went without a power play goal for the second game in a row going 0 for 4 on the power play.

The Matchup vs. Utah: The Allen Americans are 8-3-0-1 against the Utah Grizzlies this season. Allen has won five of the last eight games in the season series. Tonight, is the second game of a three-game series between the two clubs. Allen is 23-14-0-2 against the Utah Grizzlies over the last five seasons, and 12-8-0-1 at Allen Event Center.

Dyson Stevenson Returns: The Americans Co-Captain returned to the Allen lineup on Friday night for the first time in a month and 10 days. Stevenson had no points and was a minus three in his return.

Lancaster point streak up to three games: Allen Americans second year defenseman Les Lancaster continues his hot play picking up an assist on Chad Butcher's fourth goal of the season on Friday. Lancaster is second on the team in scoring with 39 points.

JOINING THE 800 CLUB: The Allen Americans will play their 800th professional game on Saturday night.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 15-5-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 29-17-2-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 31

Points: Corey Mackin, 43

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 90

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 13-6-3-3

AWAY: 9-11-2-3

OVERALL: 22-17-5-6

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 19

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 24

Points: Matthew Boucher, 43

+/-: Jack Jenkins +12

PIM: Cole Fraser, 96

