Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 6:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a five-game road swing and continue their three-game series tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Rabbits have continued to dominate the season-series with an 8-2-0-2 record across 12 meetings.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-15-9-3) at South Carolina Stingrays (20-17-9-3)

April 24, 2021 | 6:05 PM | Game #52 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 5:45 p.m.)

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored a 4-2 victory last night against the South Carolina Stingrays for their third consecutive road victory. It's the first time this season the Rabbits have won three consecutive games away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Max Zimmer started the scoring at 9:54 with his 14th goal of his rookie campaign. Justin Florek found the equalizer for South Carolina at 4:53 of the second frame after burying a 3-on-1 rush. Patrick Bajkov registered on the man-advantage nearly five minutes later, but Andrew Cherniwchan scored a power play goal of his own at 11:44. Tied 2-2 into the third period, Liam Pecararo tallied on a power play at 4:16 followed by an unassisted empty net goal with 1:05 remaining to seal the victory.

DID YOU KNOW?:

Last night, Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard recorded his ECHL-best 19th victory of the 2020-21 campaign. Bednard is one win shy from becoming the franchise's first 20-win goaltender since Jason Missiaen earned 22 victories with the 2011-12 Greenville Road Warriors. One season prior, Nick Riopel won 24 games in net for the 2010-11 Road Warriors which stands as a Warriors/Swamp Rabbits club record.

PECS IN THE CLUTCH:

Liam Pecararo scored the eventual game-winning goal in last night's third period before adding an empty net tally. For the second-year Swamp Rabbits forward, Pecararo's game-winner marked his sixth in 75 total games with Greenville. The sophomore has recorded 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games this season after leading the Swamp Rabbits last season with 23 goals. Pecararo became the 12th different player this season to record a multi-goal night.

FIRST AS RABBITS:

Greenville newcomers Frank DiChiara and Kevin McKernan both tapped the scoresheet last night to record their first point as a Swamp Rabbit. The former Jacksonville Icemen, McKernan, earned the secondary assist on Max Zimmer's first period marker for his first point since March 13 against Greenville. DiChiara earned a power play assist on Liam Pecararo's eventual game-winning goal for his first point since March 27 versus Rapid City.

