Helvig Assigned to Everblades; Blachman Agrees to Terms

April 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday that goaltender Jeremy Helvig has been assigned from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League by the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League, while forward Nico Blachman has agreed to terms for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Helvig, 23, began the 2020-21 season with Chicago of the AHL, where he went 4-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The Markham, Ontario native, who is under contract to Carolina of the NHL, also most recently backstopped the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets for five games this season.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound backstop previously played with the Everblades in the 2018-19 season. Helvig sported a 2.27 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 39 appearances in 2018-19. Since then, he has seen time with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers as well as the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Blachman, 23, is entering his first professional season. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward previously played with Concordia University of USports in Canada. The Aventura, Florida native has spent most of his junior career in Canada highlighted by three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Oceanic.

