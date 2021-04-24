Mavericks Take Down Thunder in OT, Win 3-2

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Bryan Lemos and Brodie Reid netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (10) at 1:55. Assisted by Adam Brady and Lane Scheidl.

Shots: KC 9, WIC 7

Second Period

Wichita goal: Charlie Combs (3) at 0:58. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.

Wichita goal: Dean Stewart (6) at 11:23. Assisted by Beau Starrett and Jay Dickman.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (11) at 19:17. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Tommy Muck.

Shots: KC 8, WIC 11

Third Period

Shots: KC 13, WIC 10

Overtime

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (21) at 5:36. Assisted by Adam Brady and Willie Corrin.

Shots: KC 2, WIC 1

Notes and Streaks

Bryan Lemos, Lane Scheidl, Adam Brady, Brodie Reid, and Willie Corrin have points in consecutive games.

Bryan Lemos registered a multipoint game on two goals.

Adam Brady registered a multipoint game on two assists

The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and four-for-five on the penalty kill.

