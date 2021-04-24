Mavericks Take Down Thunder in OT, Win 3-2
April 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Bryan Lemos and Brodie Reid netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (10) at 1:55. Assisted by Adam Brady and Lane Scheidl.
Shots: KC 9, WIC 7
Second Period
Wichita goal: Charlie Combs (3) at 0:58. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.
Wichita goal: Dean Stewart (6) at 11:23. Assisted by Beau Starrett and Jay Dickman.
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (11) at 19:17. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Tommy Muck.
Shots: KC 8, WIC 11
Third Period
Shots: KC 13, WIC 10
Overtime
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (21) at 5:36. Assisted by Adam Brady and Willie Corrin.
Shots: KC 2, WIC 1
Notes and Streaks
Bryan Lemos, Lane Scheidl, Adam Brady, Brodie Reid, and Willie Corrin have points in consecutive games.
Bryan Lemos registered a multipoint game on two goals.
Adam Brady registered a multipoint game on two assists
The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and four-for-five on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
