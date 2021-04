ECHL Transactions - April 24

April 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 24, 2021:

Allen:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mason Primeau, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Eric Williams, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Tommy Apap, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Delete Mikael Hakkarainen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Nick Saracino, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Gignac, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Orlando:

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Delete Krystof Hrabik, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Mason Bellino, G added as EBUG

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

