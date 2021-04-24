Americans Even Series with Utah
April 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night in front of 2,233 at Allen Event Center.
Philip Beaulieu had his best game in an Americans sweater with a goal and two helpers. Beaulieu scored his fifth of the season in the second period on the power play and assisted on both Spencer Asuchak and Chad Butcher's goals.
"We played a solid game all the way around," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Our big players came to play. "We were physical and much better defensively."
The Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak scored what would turn out to be the game winner for Allen. It was Asuchak's 13th of the season. It was his fifth goal for Asuchak in his last seven games.
"It was so important that we got the tying goal right after they scored," said Asuchak. "That goal changed the momentum of the game. We had a great crowd tonight that kept us going, and the atmosphere in the building was electric."
Chad Butcher scored for the second game in a row. Butcher's fifth of the season was the game-tying goal for Allen.
Matt Register had three assists on the night for the Americans, including the primary assist on Philip Beaulieu's goal.
The night also included a first. Americans rookie forward Brett Neumann deflected a Les Lancaster shot into the Utah net for his first professional goal.
"It was a solid team effort tonight," said Brett Neumann. "I thought we responded well after giving up an early lead and ultimately achieved our goal of coming out with the two points. Tomorrow's a new day, and we need to stay prepared and come ready to battle as we look to start rolling here."
Tonight was the 800th game in franchise history. Opening night in 2009, saw the Americans shutout the Arizona Sun Dogs (CHL) 1-0 at the Tim's Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Christian Gaudet had the only goal that evening, and Charlie Effinger had the shutout win. Americans broadcaster Tommy Daniels was on the call.
The Americans and Grizzlies close a three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans Matt Register and goaltender Jake Paterson
(Scott Crawford)
