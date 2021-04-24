Grizzlies Silence Americans in First of Three this Weekend

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped a 4-2 decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at Allen Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 2,295.

The Americans battled back twice to tie the score. First, Chad Butcher walked into the Utah zone and beat Garrett Metcalf top shelf for his fourth goal of the season from Colby McAuley and Les Lancaster to even the score at one. Utah responded later in the second period as Cedric Pare scored his 13th of the year at 16:11 of the frame standing alone in front of the Allen net to make it 2-1 Utah. The Americans would tie the score again as Philip Beaulieu put a backhander in the net for his fourth of the year early in the final frame to make it 2-2. Utah would score two unanswered goals, with the game winner coming from Ryan Lowney four minutes later as the Grizzlies defeated the Americans in the first game of a weekend series.

"It was disappointing," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We had our chances five on five and on the power play but couldn't convert. We can't make excuses. The fact of the matter is we did not get the job done."

For the second game in a row, the Americans could not convert on the power play, going 0 for 4. This coming off a stretch of six straight games with a power play goal.

Game Two of the three-game weekend series is tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.

