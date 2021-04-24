Payback Saturday for Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-17-0-2) seek revenge tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen (23-19-3-3) at Hertz Arena. The Blades have dropped the last four meetings against the Icemen, including a 4-1 decision last night. Jacksonville has been a thorn in Florida's side this season, and the Icemen hold the ECHL's only winning record against the Everblades this season at 6-4-0-0.

Last Time Out: Florida fell to Jacksonville 4-1 last night at Hertz Arena. The Icemen pulled ahead with a pair of goals from Mike Szmatula and never looked back. Florida got their only goal of the game in the second period when Alex Kile's centering pass was deflected into the Jacksonville net by an Icemen defender. Along with Szmatula's two goals, Abbott Girduckis added three assists for the Icemen.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville is currently one spot short of a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. In fifth place, the Icemen are attempting a late run to the playoffs and are 8-2-0-0 in their last ten games. Ara Nazarian and Mike Szmatula lead Jacksonville with 14 goals apiece, and goaltender Charles Williams has won six of his last seven starts.

Helvig Assigned to Blades: The Florida Everblades announced on Friday that goaltender Jeremy Helvig has been assigned from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League by the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League. Helvig, 23, began the 2020-21 season with Chicago of the AHL, where he went 4-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The Markham, Ontario native, who is under contract to Carolina of the NHL, also most recently backstopped the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets for five games this season.

Blachman Begins Pro Career: Rookie forward Nico Blachman made his professional debut last night with the Everblades. Blachman, 23, previously played with Concordia University of USports in Canada. The Aventura, Florida native has spent most of his junior career in Canada highlighted by three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Oceanic.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

