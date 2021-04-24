Rush Top Oilers in One-Goal Game

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 3-2 to Rapid City on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Avery Peterson scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season on the power play, tipping a shot from Peter Quenneville past Hayden Hawkey to set the score 1-0. Ian Edmonson scored a power-play goal of his own 10:24 into the period, working against the grain to sneak the puck inside the post.

Tyson Empey extended Rapid City's lead to 3-0 half a minute into the middle frame, finishing a rebound off a Mikael Tam shot. Adam Pleskach answered with his team-leading 16th goal of the year, tucking a wraparound inside the left post 4:26 into the second, bringing the score 3-1. Matt Lane tallied the Oilers second power-play goal of the period at the 15:11 mark of the frame, closing the game 3-2 in Rapid City's favor.

Tulsa kicks off a three-game week at the Allen Event Center at 7:05 p.m. on April 27. The Oilers return home for back-to-back games at the BOK Center, starting on April 30 at 7:05 p.m. before closing the week out on May 1 with Tulsa Drillers Night. The Oilers will wear Tulsa Drillers-themed jerseys, with an auction in the River Spirit Lounge after the 7:05 p.m. game.

