Rabbits Win Fourth Straight, Down Rays 3-1

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday night over the South Carolina Stingrays by a 3-1 final. Greenville now stands 10 games above the .500 plateau for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

In the opening period, South Carolina scored their first and only goal of the contest courtesy of Cameron Askew at 9:24. Askew corralled the puck at neutral ice and scored a highlight reel marker on Rabbit netminder Jacob Ingham. Shots after 20 minutes were 12-7 in favor of Greenville. Ingham was perfect for the game's remainder and finished with 29 stops on 30 shots.

Down 1-0 in the middle frame, Frank Hora scored his fourth goal of the campaign at 10:11. Hora intercepted a break-out pass at the blueline skated and beat Rays goaltender Matt Jurusik on a power move to the net. The goal was initially waved off due to goaltender interference but deemed a legal goal after video review.

Greenville grabbed the go-ahead and eventual game-winning marker courtesy of Anthony Rinaldi at 15:25. Rinaldi fielded a breakout pass from Kevin McKernan, streaked through neutral ice, and fired a quick wrist shot low-blocker side. Ingham recorded the secondary assist for his first professional point. Shots after two periods were 30-14 in favor of the Rabbits.

Late in the third period, Graham Knott added an insurance marker against his former club to provide the Bits a two-goal cushion. Tariq Hammond was whistled for hooking at 14:42, and the former Stingray snapped a bullet from between the circles past Jurusik for his fourth power play goal of the campaign.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits improved their record to 25-15-9-3 and will look to sweep the Stingrays in their current three-game set tomorrow afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

