Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, April 24 at 6:05 PM

April 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: After falling in the series opener on Friday night, the South Carolina Stingrays will look to get back in the win column Saturday in the second game of a 3-in-3 series with their in-state rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the North Charleston Coliseum. Saturday's battle is the 13th meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign. Greenville has the edge in the series, winning eight of the matchups, while SC has secured points in nine of the 12 contests with a 4-3-4-1 record. After this weekend's series, the two will see each other just one more time on May 26th. The Stingrays came into the weekend after an overtime loss in the rubber match of a 3-game series with the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday. SC was 1-0-2 in the series. Greenville came off back-to-back wins in Florida over the Everblades and is 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 outings. The Swamp Rabbits are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .588, while the Rays are in sixth place (.531). SC ranks second in the ECHL with a home power play percentage of 20% after an Andrew Cherniwchan man-advantage goal Friday.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 24-15-9-3 record with 51 games of their 2020-21 season in the books. A league-high 19 of their contests have been decided in overtime. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 36 points (2g, 34a). His point total is second among ECHL defenders and his assist number is third overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 17 points (4g, 13a) in 18 games. Forwards Joey Haddad, Garrett Thompson and Matt Bradley are tied atop the scoring numbers for the club's forwards, each with 29 points. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 32 of the club's games with a 19-6-4 record along with an ECHL-best four shutouts, a goals-against of 2.44 and a 0.916 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, April 24 vs. Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.