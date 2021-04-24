ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Rapid City's Butrus Ghafari has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #352, Rapid City at Tulsa, on April 23.

Ghafari is fined and suspended for his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 9:38 of the third period.

Ghafari will miss Rapid City's games at Tulsa tonight (April 24) and tomorrow (April 25) and vs. Kansas City (April 30).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

