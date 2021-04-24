Thunder Closes Week with OT Loss vs. KC

Wichita Thunder forward Anthony Beauregard (center) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO- Brodie Reid scored at 5:36 of overtime to help Kansas City get past Wichita on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Charlie Combs and Dean Stewart had goals for the Thunder in regulation while Hayden Lavigne suffered the overtime loss, stopping 29 shots.

Kansas City scored early for the second game in a row as Bryan Lemos found the net at 1:55 to make it 1-0.

Early in the second, Charlie Combs tied the game as he caught a pass in the high slot from Anthony Beauregard and beat Matt Greenfield. Stewart connected on a power play at 11:23 to make it 2-1 for the Thunder with assists to Beau Starrett and Jay Dickman. Lemos tied the game with his second of the contest at 19:17. He fired a one-timer at the tail-end of a power play and beat Lavigne from the left circle.

Kansas City outshot the Thunder 13-10 in the final period, but neither team could find the net. For the second game in a row, overtime was needed.

In the extra period, Reid took a loose puck along the end wall. He wrapped a backhand on the left side of the net that got through Lavigne for his 21st of the season and the game-winner.

Wichita's streak of not allowing a power play goal was snapped at eight games. The Thunder have power play goals in five of the last six contests. Wichita also suffered its first blemish of the year at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Thunder are 7-0-1-0 on the road in the season-series against the Mavericks.

Combs added his third of the season and Stewart potted his sixth. Dickman has assists in four-straight. Beauregard has points in three-straight and five of his last six games.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to host Utah at 7:05 p.m.

