Solar Bears at Fuel Suspended in First Period

April 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, has announced that tonight's game between Orlando and the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has been suspended with 5:04 remaining in the first period due to unsafe ice conditions.

Both teams and the ECHL are working to reschedule the remainder of Saturday's game.

The Solar Bears and Fuel are still slated to play their third game of the weekend at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Sunday, April 25 at 3:05 p.m.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.