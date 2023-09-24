9.24.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (66-79, 32-40) vs. Indianapolis Indians (69-78,36-37)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #148 / HOME #74: Rochester Red Wings (66-79, 32-40) vs. Indianapolis Indians (69-78, 36-37)

PROBABLES: LHP Mitchell Parker (0-1, 17.05) vs. RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 2.84)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Despite forcing extra innings with a little league home run by Vinny Capra after grounding into a force out in the bottom of the ninth on a play riddled with errors, the Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Indianapolis Indians in 11 innings on Saturday night at Victory Field, 7-4. After Derek Hill tripled to score the automatic runner at second, designated hitter Matt Adams blasted a two-run home run off John O'Reilly (L, 3-8) to effectively seal the victory for Rochester in the 11th inning. Rochester opened the scoring with a three-run frame in the second inning. The three-run lead came on a three-run home run by catcher Brady Lindsly. The Indians stormed back with a three-run frame of their own in the fourth inning. Nick Gonzales roped a line-drive single before Canaan Smith-Njigba smacked an RBI double to score him. Three consecutive walks led to a bases-loaded walk, and a balk by Odalvi Javier scored the tying run. With no outs in the fifth inning, Hill grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to retake the lead. The Indians later evened the score with Capra's little league home run after errors from Jeter Downs and Lindsly. Orlando Ribalta (L, 1-0) earned the win in his Triple-A debut with 2.0 scoreless innings, tossing a 1-2-3 11th inning.

SEASON FINALE: The Indianapolis Indians conclude the 2023 season this afternoon at Victory Field. With a win today, the Indians would finish the season with a .500 record at home for the third consecutive. Indianapolis is 13-6 in their last 19 games among their last three homestands. The last time the Indians were below .500 at Victory Field was 2019, finishing 32-38, the Indians have had a winning .500 record or better at Victory Field in 11 of their last 12 seasons.

TORIBIO DELIVERS: Entering in relief of starter Roansy Contreras, Noe Toribio pitched 4.0 one-run innings, allowing just one run on a hit, three walks and three strikeouts. The 24-year-old was assigned to Indianapolis on Sept. 19, he is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA (1er/6.2ip), two hits allowed, 0.90 WHIP and .100 average against in two relief appearances. The right-hander spent the majority of the season with Double-A Altoona where he had a 2-3 record with a 3.79 ERA (24er/57.0ip), 68 strikeouts and .226 average against.

CSN'S STREAK CONTINUES: Canaan Smith-Njigba extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double on Saturday night. To compliment his double, he had a season-high tying three walks. His active 11-game hitting streak is his longest of the season. Dating back to Aug. 20, he is hitting .367 (40-for-109) with 14 runs, nine doubles, four home runs, 29 RBI, eight stolen bases and .994 OPS in 28 games. The 24-year-old leads the International League in batting average (.417), RBI (24) and doubles (9), and ranks among league qualifers in hits (2nd, 30), stolen bases (T-2nd, 7), OPS (5th, 1.100), on-base percentage (6th, .475), extra-base hits (T-7th, 11) and slugging percentage (8th, .625). He leads all of professional baseball and is tied for the most doubles in September.

FREE PASSES: The Indians offense drew 10 walks last night - tying for the second-most free passes this season. Matt Gorski, Mason Martin, Aaron Shackelford and Canaan Smith-Njigba each drew multiple walks. Smith-Njigba led the team with three walks, tying his season best. The 10-walk performance was their most since drawing as many on June 10 vs. Omaha.

GONZO SCORES: Nick Gonzales scored his 25th run of the month on Saturday night, he leads all of professional baseball in runs scored in September. His 25 runs scored this month is single-month career best, surpassing his 24 runs with High-A Greensboro in August 2021. The 24-year-old has been stellar at the plate this month, hitting .342 (26-for-76) with 25 runs, five doubles, three triples, six home runs, 14 RBI and 1.117 OPS. Gonzales leads the International League in triples, extra-base hits (14), total bases (55) and runs in September.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Miguel Andújar was one of the International League's best hitters during the heart of his 2023 campaign, leading to him being named the Indians Most Valuable Player on Saturday. At the time of him having his contract selected by Pittsburgh for the second time on Sept. 1, he ranked among league qualifiers in RBI (2nd, 86), batting average (3rd, .338), hits (3rd, 140), total bases (4th, 222), OPS (4th, .940), slugging percentage (5th, .536), doubles (T-6th, 30), on-base percentage (8th, 48) and extra-base hits (T-8th, 48) in 103 games played with Indy.

GOLD GLOVE: Ryan Vilade served as the Indians primary center fielder this season, where he compiled a .984 fielding percentage (two errors in 123 total chances) in 65 games (58 starts) en route to being named the Indians Gold Glove winner. He committed just two errors in 175 total chances (.989) spanning 102 games (91 starts) in the outfield. He was a utility player for the Indians early in the season, also appearing at first base in five games (four starts) and third base in 16 games (14 starts).

TODAY: The Indians and Red Wings play the season finale on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field at 1:35 PM ET. This week's six-game set will cap the 2023 season, and is the lone meeting between the two teams. The Indians have a 3-2 series lead, with a chance to win their 10th series win of the season today. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 57-49. Today, in a rematch of Tuesday night, RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 2.84) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Rochester's LHP Mitchell Parker (0-1, 17.05). The Indians scored seven runs on seven hits against Parker on Tuesday night in part of a 19-1 rout.

KRANICK TAKES THE HILL: Max Kranick will make his final start of the season today against the Rochester Red Wings. Kranick got the start in the series opener on Tuesday night, posting 3.0 one-run frames on one hit and three strikeouts. In four starts this month, the right-hander has allowed just one run on a hit in 8.2 innings pitched.

THIS DATE IN 1950: After dropping Game 2 by a 7-4 final, the Indians returned the favor with a 7-5 win in Columbus. Indy broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth with two runs. Dale Coogan registered a game-high three hits including a home run and two doubles, and Ted Beard homered atop the Indians' lineup.

