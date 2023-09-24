Clippers Walk-Off Again
September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
No. 10 Cleveland Guardians prospect Angel Martinez delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth as the Columbus Clippers walked it off for the second straight day, defeating the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-3.
The 2023 season concludes on Sunday at Huntington Park, first pitch set for 1:05pm.
