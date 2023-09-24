Rocchio Named 2023 Clipper of the Year
September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers are pleased to recognize our 2023 Clipper of the Year Award recipient, Brayan Rocchio!
Brayan played in 115 games in a Clippers uniform this year. In his first full season at the Triple-A level, he leads the team in hits, doubles, triples, walks, stolen bases and on-base percentage. All of this while playing outstanding defense at the most premium position on the field. He also made his Major League debut this year, playing 19 games with the Cleveland Guardians.
Past winners of the Clipper of the Year award in the Huntington Park era:
2009 - Jordan Brown
2010 - Jose Constanza
2011 - Jerad Head & Luis Valbuena
2012 - Cord Phelps
2013 - Preston Guilmet & Danny Salazar
2014 - Jesus Aguilar & Giovanny Urshela
2015 - Michael Martinez & Adam Moore
2016 - Erik Gonzalez
2017 - Yandy Diaz & Ronny Rodriguez
2018 - Brandon Barnes
2019 - Bobby Bradley
2021 - Gabriel Arias
2022 - Will Brennan
