Rocchio Named 2023 Clipper of the Year

The Columbus Clippers are pleased to recognize our 2023 Clipper of the Year Award recipient, Brayan Rocchio!

Brayan played in 115 games in a Clippers uniform this year. In his first full season at the Triple-A level, he leads the team in hits, doubles, triples, walks, stolen bases and on-base percentage. All of this while playing outstanding defense at the most premium position on the field. He also made his Major League debut this year, playing 19 games with the Cleveland Guardians.

Past winners of the Clipper of the Year award in the Huntington Park era:

2009 - Jordan Brown

2010 - Jose Constanza

2011 - Jerad Head & Luis Valbuena

2012 - Cord Phelps

2013 - Preston Guilmet & Danny Salazar

2014 - Jesus Aguilar & Giovanny Urshela

2015 - Michael Martinez & Adam Moore

2016 - Erik Gonzalez

2017 - Yandy Diaz & Ronny Rodriguez

2018 - Brandon Barnes

2019 - Bobby Bradley

2021 - Gabriel Arias

2022 - Will Brennan

