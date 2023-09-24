IronPigs and WooSox Cancelled Sunday

September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Sunday, September 24th, game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox has been cancelled due to impending weather this afternoon in the Lehigh Valley area. The game will not be made up. This ends the 2023 season for the IronPigs.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any home game during the 2024 season, subject to availability with some exclusions. Tickets will be able to be exchanged once tickets for the 2024 season are put on sale for the general public. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

The IronPigs begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29th when they host Worcester at Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.