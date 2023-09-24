SWB Game Notes - September 24

September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (72-75, 38-35) @ Syracuse Mets (61-84, 28-43)

Game 148 | Road Game 74 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Sunday, September 24, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (2-5, 5.32) vs RHP Jose Chacin (1-0, 5.81)

JESUS SAVES- Jesus Liranzo recorded his first save of the season getting the final out on one pitch with the bases loaded last night. Since he has been with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre he has made five appearances for a 1.50 earned run average in six innings of work. The righty has given up one earned run and struck out seven.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro has played a career-high 136 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 88 on the season another personal best. The righty also has career-high with 24 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 24 thus far on 128 hits.

FRANKIE'S FIRST- Frankie Montas joined the RailRiders last week to commence a rehab assignment. He made his second appearance of the season with two clean innings of work on 25 pitches. The righty struck out a pair. He has been recovering from right shoulder surgery and has been on the Injured List since March 27.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 218 home runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 212 set last season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Nine different players have reached double digits on the summer. There were 26 players that had at least one and five players who went on to set career high. SWB sits in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category while Durham leads with 224.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Kyle Battle taking his first in Triple-A. The team has combined for 172 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had ten different first basemen this season, with Josh Breaux being the latest. Andres Chaparro and Jake Lamb lead the way with Billy McKinney taking most of the first half duties. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.