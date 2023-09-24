Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 24 at Indianapolis

Rochester Red Wings (32-40, 66-79) vs. Indianapolis Indians (36-37, 69-78)

Sunday - 1:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Mitchell Parker (0-1, 17.05) vs. RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 2.84)

BAND OF BROTHERS: An 11th-inning RBI triple from CF DEREK HILL and a two-run shot off the bat of DH MATT ADAMS lifted the Wings over Indianapolis for the second time this series last night, 7-4...C BRADY LINDSLY kicked off the scoring in the second with a three-run shot of his own, his fourth in a Wings uniform...five Rochester relievers combined to hold Indianapolis to just one unearned run over the final 7.2 innings of the game, highlighted by 2.0 scoreless innings from RHP HOLDEN POWELL and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA, who made his Triple-A debut...the Wings look to split the series at three games apiece in the final game of the season this afternoon, sending LHP MITCHELL PARKER to the mound against Indians RHP Max Kranick for the second time in the series.

THE NEED FOR SPEED: The Wings have seven different players with at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by RICHIE MARTIN with 29...no Red Wing team has had more than six players with double-digit stolen bases in a season since at least 1940...

After LF DARREN BAKER stole his 19th base of the year, the Wings now have 152 stolen bases this season, trailing their 2022 total by one (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

OOPS WE DID IT AGAIN: After C BRADY LINDSLY launched a three-run shot in the second, Rochester has now scored a run in 138 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 77)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

DEBUT x2: RHP JACK SINCLAIR and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA both made their Triple-A debut on the mound last night after being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg, tossing 1.0 and 2.0 scoreless innings, respectively...they are the 81st and 82nd players, and 43rd and 44th pitchers to suit up for Rochester this season, passing a franchise record of 81 set in 2022.

BULLY-PEN: Five Wings relievers combined to hold Indianapolis to no earned runs for the final 7.2 innings of the contest last night, allowing just three hits while striking out nine...this marks the longest outing without allowing an earned run since the bullpen allowed no earned runs over 8.0 innings on 4/7/2022 at Toledo.

The Wings 11-inning win last night marks their ninth win in extra-innings this season.

BABY YOU'RE A FIREWORK: DH MATT ADAMS connected on a two-run homer in the 11th inning last night, his 17th of the season to cap off a 2-for-5 night...12 of his homers have come on the road, his most in a season since he hit 13 between St. Louis and Memphis in 2012...

The lefty has collected five hits in 17 at-bats (.294) through four games played in the series.

BRADY BOMB: C BRADY LINDSLY launched his fourth home run with the Wings last night, sixth of the season, going 1-for-4 in the contest...he has now driven in a run in 10 of his 12 games played in September...

Lindsly has three homers and 17 RBI since 9/1, leading the team in both categories.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL laced a leadoff triple down the right field line in the 11th inning last night, driving in what would be the winning run from second base...he finished the night 1-for-5 with a run scored, and has now recorded a hit in 15 of his 17 games played in September, carrying a .261 batting average (18-for-69)...

The center fielder has not committed an error in 76-straight games, most by any Red Wing since Eric Farris in 2015 (84).

