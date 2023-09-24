Bats Cap 2023 with 8-4 Win over Iowa

LOUISVILLE, KY - With an explosive six-run scoring burst in the eighth, the Louisville Bats (75-73) finished off the year with an 8-4 win over the Iowa Cubs (82-65) on Sunday afternoon at Slugger Field.

Ending the season 75-73, Louisville notched its first winning season since 2011 and the most wins in a season since 2010. Additionally, with eight runs this afternoon, the Bats eclipsed the 900 run mark for the first time in franchise history, with 902.

Iowa got on the board first in the top of the third, taking advantage of a couple of singles to take a 1-0 lead.

Louisville righthander Brett Kennedy made his ninth start for the Bats, throwing three innings with three strikeouts and one earned run.

The I-Cubs threatened to score again in the top of the fifth after their lead-off batter drew a walk, but the Bats secured a double play strike 'em out, throw 'em out thanks to the combined effort of righty Silvino Bracho and catcher Chuckie Robinson.

Jason Vosler secured a lead-off walk to start a Louisville rally in the bottom of the fifth. TJ Hopkins followed up with another walk, and a double steal sent both Vosler and Hopkins into scoring position. With a sac grounder, Chuckie Robinson scored Vosler to even up the tally at 1-1. Feeding the effort, Jacob Hurtubise knocked an RBI single to drive in another run for the Bats and take the lead at 2-1.

Louisville strengthened their lead in the top of the eighth, starting with a lead-off single by Hurtubise. After recording the Bats' fourth stolen base of the game, Hurtubise scored on an RBI single by Miguel Hernandez to bring the score up to 3-1. Lopez then walked and later scored on an RBI double by Henry Ramos. Extending the rally, Jose Barrero reached after being hit by a pitch, Vosler smashed a two RBI double, and Jhonny Pereda singled to drive in another run and put the Bats ahead 7-0. With a final sacrifice grounder by Robinson, Louisville added one additional run for a comfortable lead of 8-1 going into the ninth.

Iowa scored three additional runs in the top of the ninth but Louisville ultimately pulled out a win over the I-Cubs.

With a final score of 8-4, Louisville finished off the last game of the 2023 season with a bang.

