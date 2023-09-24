Stripers Top Bulls 7-6 in Regular Season Finale

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Bulls catcher Logan Driscoll smashed two hits and drove in four runs and designated hitter Austin Shenton homered, while Stripers center fielder Justin Dean smashed a go-ahead eighth-inning three-run homer as Gwinnett defeated Durham 7-6 in Sunday afternoon's regular season finale at Coolray Field.

The Bulls ended the regular season with an 88-62 record, the second-best overall clip in the International League behind only the Norfolk Tides. Durham has recorded 80 or more victories in four of their last six seasons, and over the last three years has accumulated a 260-169 regular season record, averaging 86 victories per season.

Following an off day on Monday, the two-time defending Triple-A Champion Bulls will face the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in Game One of the International League Championship Series at Harbor Park on Tuesday, September 26. First pitch is set for 6:35pm, with starting pitchers not yet determined.

Shenton started the scoring with his 406-foot blast to straightaway center field in the opening frame, though the Stripers struck back with a three-spot in the last of the first. Driscoll would then even the contest at 3-3 with a two-run double in the third before driving in two more scores as part of a three-run fifth frame that put Durham ahead 6-3. Gwinnett would later narrow the margin to two with a tally in the seventh before Dean's go-ahead three-run shot in the eighth.

Driscoll (2-5, 1 2B, 4 RBI) was joined by 3B Vidal Brujan (2-4) in posting a multi-hit effort for the Bulls, while 2B Johan Lopez reached base in each of his four plate appearances thanks to a hit and three walks. Shenton's longball was his 14thh of the year with the Bulls and finishes the season with 46 doubles and 28 home runs overall between Durham and Double-A Montgomery, with those 46 two-baggers pacing all minor league players in addition to ranking second with 74 extra-base hits between the two clubs.

Stripers reliever Lucas Luetge (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO) earned the victory with a scoreless frame as lefty Brian Moran (1.0 IP, 1 SO) notched the save. Bulls righty Javy Guerra (0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

The Bulls begin the 2024 campaign on the road before beginning their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday April 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

