Cronin Promoted to White Sox on Sunday

September 24, 2023







(MEMPHIS, TN) -- RHP Declan Cronin was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Cronin was optioned to the Knights on Saturday after he completed his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Knights. He made two appearances on his rehab assignment with the Knights.

Overall this season with Charlotte, Cronin, 26, is 3-0 with two saves and a 3.83 ERA in 47 games (51.2 IP). In six games with the White Sox this season, he is 0-0 with an 11.74 ERA in 7.2 IP.

This season, a total of 25 players have been promoted from Charlotte to Chicago. Those players in order of their promotion are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11, May 4 & August 18), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19 & July 6) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2, July 26 & August 23), C Carlos Pérez (May 7, June 30, August 6 & September 11), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15 & September 2), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2 & July 29), OF Oscar Colás (July 4), RHP Jimmy Lambert (July 6 & August 2), RHP Declan Cronin (July 28, September 4 & September 24), RHP Edgar Navarro (July 29 & August 23), RHP Lane Ramsey (August 5), C Korey Lee (August 24), RHP Luis Patiño (September 1), RHP José Ureña (September 9), RHP Deivi García (September 11) and RHP Yohan Ramirez (September 22).

