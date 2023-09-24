Memphis Closes Book on 2023 Season with Loss to Charlotte
September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds completed the 2023 regular season with an 8-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.
Designated hitter Cesar Prieto supplied the Memphis offense with a two-run home run in the seventh inning for the only Redbirds runs of the game. Right fielder Moises Gomez later doubled to record the second and final hit for Memphis.
Adam Kloffenstein (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out three batters in his final start of the season. Kyle Leahy, Grant Black, Pete Hanson and Chris Roycroft each closed out their seasons with a scoreless relief appearance.
The Redbirds conclude the 2023 season with a 71-78 record.
