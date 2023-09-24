Louisville Holds off I-Cubs Following Game Suspension

LOUISVILLE, KY - After Saturday night's game was suspended, the Louisville Bats (74-73) picked up where they left off to beat the Iowa Cubs (82-64) with a final score of 4-2 on Sunday morning at Louisville Slugger Field.

Following a quiet game through four, the Bats pulled out as the first team to score in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Hurtubise got the effort going with a lead-off single and Alejo Lopez followed up by drawing a walk. A successful double steal sent Hurtubise and Lopez into scoring position for Jose Barrero, who drove both runners in. Barrero's RBI double gave the Bats a 2-0 lead. After stealing third, Barrero then scored on an RBI single by Matt Reynolds to strengthen the Louisville lead at 3-0.

Iowa fought back in the top of the sixth, combining a couple of walks with a sacrifice fly to chip away at the Bats' lead with a score of 3-2.

After an hour and 28 minute delay, the game was suspended and resumed Sunday morning at 11:05 am E.T. with the top of the seventh inning.

The Louisville lineup returned to the field strong, increasing their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Lopez knocked a lead-off double to initiate another scoring burst. On another RBI single by Reynolds scored Lopez, propelling the Bats to a 4-2 win over the I-Cubs.

Louisville will finish off the 2023 season this afternoon, Sunday, September 23 with game six against the Iowa Cubs. With the first pitch set for 1:05 pm E.T., Bats righthander Brett Kennedy (4-4, 4.88) will take the mound for Louisville to face off against fellow righty Samuel Reyes for Iowa.

