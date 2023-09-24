Knights Beat the Redbirds 8-2 in 2023 Finale

September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) -- RHP Nick Nastrini tossed five perfect innings and third baseman Jason Matthews launched his first career Triple-A home run to help lead the Charlotte Knights to an 8-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN on Sunday in the 2023 regular season finale. The Knights won two of the five games in the series to wrap up the 2023 campaign.

Nastrini (1-2, 4.12) earned his first career Triple-A win and did so with five perfect innings on the mound. Making his fourth start of the season with the Knights, Nastrini did not allow a hit or a walk and fanned three batters.

RHP Chase Solesky came on in relief of Nastrini and allowed the first baserunner to reach in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Knights did not allow a Redbirds baserunner until one out in the seventh. Solesky hit Thomas Saggese in the seventh inning. Solesky then allowed the first hit and first runs as the next batter, Cesar Prieto, launched a two-run home run.

Offensively for the Knights, left fielder Tyler Neslony hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning. The home run was his sixth of the season with the Knights.

Four innings later, Matthews connected on his first career Triple-A home run. His blast was also a three-run home run and it helped the Knights pulled away from the Redbirds in the finale. Matthews finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBI.

The Knights finished the 2023 season with a 53-96 overall record and an 18-56 record in the second half. Additionally, a total of 25 players earned a promotion to the Chicago White Sox in 2023 -- nine more than were promoted in 2021 and 2022 (both seasons saw 16 players promoted).

Charlotte will return to Memphis, TN to open the 2024 season on April 29, 2024. The two teams will begin the 2024 season with a three-game series from AutoZone Park next season (April 29-31).

