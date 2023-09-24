I-Cubs and Bats Split Series

September 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (82-65) dropped each of their last two games to the Louisville Bats (75-73) on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field. They lost Saturday's suspended game by a score of 4-2 and Sunday's season finale by a score of 8-4.

Neither team scored for each of the first four innings, as starters Lyon Richardson and Shane Greene battled each other pitch-for-pitch. Richardson spun three hitless innings, walking two while striking out five to keep Iowa scoreless.

On the other side, Greene allowed three hits and two walks over his 3.0 scoreless frames, using two strikeouts to work out of trouble. He was followed by Tyler Duffey who also delivered a scoreless inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Louisville got on the board first, however, scoring three runs on a two-run double from Jose Barrero and an RBI single from Matt Reynolds in the bottom of the fifth. Iowa fought right back with two runs of their own in the sixth, scoring on a sacrifice fly and an error.

A power outage suspended the game and once it resumed on Sunday morning, the Bats padded their lead on another RBI single from Reynolds. That was all they would need, as the bullpen kept Iowa off the board to win 4-2.

Sunday's regularly scheduled contest started out well for Iowa, getting out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Chase Strumpf. Samuel Reyes delivered four hitless innings, allowing just two walks while striking out four.

Unfortunately for Iowa, the shutout ended there, as Louisville scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The score stayed 2-1 until the eighth, when the Bats put up six runs on two singles and two doubles, taking an 8-1 lead.

The I-Cubs fought back with three runs of their own in the ninth on singles from Jake Washer and Bryce Windham along with an RBI double from Cole Roederer, but it wasn't enough. Iowa dropped the season finale by a score of 8-4, ending the 2023 season with 82 wins.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa recorded just one hit in their 4-2 loss in Saturday night's suspended game.

Samuel Reyes spun four hitless innings in his final start of the year. The righty walked two and struck out four in his 4.0 innings.

Iowa will open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Their home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 2 at Principal Park against the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.