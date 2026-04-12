4.11.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Mark-Anthony Kaye leveled for Sacramento Republic FC after Aarón Guillén had given Las Vegas Lights FC the lead as the sides played to a 1-1 draw at Cashman Field on Saturday night, extending Republic FC's undefeated streak in the series to five games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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