4.11.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Mark-Anthony Kaye leveled for Sacramento Republic FC after Aarón Guillén had given Las Vegas Lights FC the lead as the sides played to a 1-1 draw at Cashman Field on Saturday night, extending Republic FC's undefeated streak in the series to five games.
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