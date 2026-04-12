4.11.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Darren Smith scored the only goal of the game as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Keyworth Stadium as the hosts were thwarted from adding to their lead by Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares in a stellar display for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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