4.11.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Darren Smith scored the only goal of the game as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Keyworth Stadium as the hosts were thwarted from adding to their lead by Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares in a stellar display for the visitors.
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