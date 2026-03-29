3.28.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Hartford Athletic maintained its undefeated start to the 2026 season as a late own goal caused by a header from Augustine Williams earned a 2-2 draw against Indy Eleven at Trinity Health Stadium after the Boys in Blue had rallied behind goals from Noble Okello and Bruno Rendón to take a second-half lead.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026
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- Hartford Ties Indy Eleven in Home Opener with Late Goal - Hartford Athletic
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