3.28.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Hartford Athletic maintained its undefeated start to the 2026 season as a late own goal caused by a header from Augustine Williams earned a 2-2 draw against Indy Eleven at Trinity Health Stadium after the Boys in Blue had rallied behind goals from Noble Okello and Bruno Rendón to take a second-half lead.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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