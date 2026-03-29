USL Charleston Battery

3.28.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video


Darren Smith scored the only goal as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium to earn its second home victory of the campaign as the Battery's perfect run to start the season came to an end.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026


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