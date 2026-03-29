3.28.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Darren Smith scored the only goal as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium to earn its second home victory of the campaign as the Battery's perfect run to start the season came to an end.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026
- Indy Eleven Earns Road Draw with Two Second-Half Goals - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Ties Indy Eleven in Home Opener with Late Goal - Hartford Athletic
- Detroit City FC Earns Physical 1-0 Win over Charleston - Detroit City FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Lexington SC 3/29/26 - San Antonio FC
- Battery Bested 1-0 in Detroit Defeat - Charleston Battery
- New Mexico United Wins Home Opener in Stoppage Time - New Mexico United
- Switchbacks FC Fall to New Mexico United on the Road - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Present Monterey Bay Sirens as the Official Name of their new USL W Club - Monterey Bay FC
- Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Monterey Bay FC: Home Opener: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Orange County Soccer Club to Host Historic One-Off Match at Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana on May 23 - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Monterey Bay FC: Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Lone Star State Showdown Awaits the LSC Men in San Antonio Sunday - Lexington SC
- Monterey Bay Visit Sin City in Search of Their First Win of the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
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