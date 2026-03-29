3.28.2026: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Darren Smith scored the only goal as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium to earn its second home victory of the campaign as the Battery's perfect run to start the season came to an end.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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