Ziegler Slams Two Home Runs to Complete Rox Sweep of Minnesota

June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Carter Hanson and Ben Higdon of the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (17-14) soared past the Minnesota Mud Puppies (1-14) by a 15-4 score on Sunday, June 30th. The Rox are now three games above .500 for the first time this season and have won six of their last seven contests.

Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana Lafayette) kept St. Cloud's recent run of sharp starting pitching alive with four shutout innings. The right-hander struck out a season-high seven, including five in a row at one point. Brennaman now has 10 2/3 scoreless innings in his last three outings with a 0.51 earned run average for the season. Austin Henry (University of Oklahoma) and Tommy Gross (University of Minnesota) finished out the game with four combined shutout innings.

On the flip side, the Rox posted their highest run total at Joe Faber Field this summer. The 15-run outburst opened with an eight-run first inning in which the Rox took six walks. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) scored twice in the inning, and Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) brought home a pair of runs with a single. Bishop and Savage were two of six Rox position players to score multiple runs in the game.

In the fifth inning, St. Cloud's offense picked back up with an additional five runs. Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) started the two-out rally with a solo home run to left field, his first blast of the summer. Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) would bring in three more runs with a triple that moved him into the team lead for runs batted in with 23. Finally, Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) roped his first of two doubles on the day to bring in a 13th Rox run. In the next frame, Ziegler would deliver an encore, tagging a two-run long ball off the top of the left-field fence.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jaylen Ziegler!

