'Nooks Lose Command, Morgan Inducted to HOF

June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Playing in front of newly inducted Hall of Famer, Eddy Morgan, Lakeshore looked to grind out a huge win versus the surging Madison Mallards who are amidst a battle with the Wausau Woodchucks for a playoff spot.

Eddy Morgan was the manager of Lakeshore for four seasons (2013-2017) and led them to a league championship in 2014. Morgan wrote 'Nook Nation a message following his departure on June 29th, he addressed them again, but this time during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The moment was bittersweet and again Morgan signed off with well wishes and plenty of thanks.

A 2014 League Champion Chinooks' team that averaged just under 3.5 walks per game watched as the 2024 Chinooks struggled to find a seemingly strict zone. The numbers were high on both sides 14 and 11, but ultimately walks did the 'Nooks in.

Lakeshore, who has been eliminated from the first-half playoff berth race, is trying to gain momentum as the second half rapidly approaches. In the last week, they've split with the Rockford Rivets and Wausau Woodchucks, who held the number one spot in their respective divisions coming into today.

To start the afterparty, 'Nooks hitters were electric as the first three reached on two hits and a walk. After two strikeouts by Deremer it looked like there was hope for the Mallards, but Ty dropped some Wisdom on them with a single into center field. The hit drove in two and the inning was ended on a screecher off the bat of Kibler unfortunately right at Mallards' second baseman Schaffner.

Wisdom, who reached three times in six at bats, spoke about the importance of getting on base.

"It doesn't matter how you get on base... Just about an opportunity to score for your team."

There was no shortage of baserunners for the Chinooks tonight, they would strand 18 through what would be ten frames of play.

Matt Mueller got the start for the Chinooks, but his outing would end prematurely due to injury. Tossing just 2.1 innings, but doing so scoreless and hitless. Adam Switalski replaced Mueller and sat down both Ducks. When he was back out Switalski flashed his own leather, and finger guns. He turned a double play on a come-backer to the mound in the fourth, holding the Mallards scoreless on one hit through the end of the frame.

Defending their lead in the fifth with two on and two gone Madison looked to poke through. Robinson flared a ball towards the death triangle in shallow right-centerfield. Wisdom hauled into the outfield from his spot at second base to make a play of the night worthy catch. It wasn't the first or last time Wisdom or the 'Nooks defense took away base hits.

Early work can be given some of the credit for the outstanding defense of late.

"Levi and Mitch hit us ground balls non-stop making sure we get plenty of work. It's all loose and having fun," Wisdom described what early work entails for the team.

It took six, but the Mallards finally broke through in the inning. A single by Dickerson was followed by Guerin's second home run of the season at Moonlight Graham Field that tied the game at two. Switalski, facing pressure, worked two ground balls and ended the inning without further damage.

Retaliating in the sixth, 'Nooks batters were patient, pushing a run across on four walks in the inning, three with two outs. The RBI walk for Hennings gave Lakeshore a 3-2 lead going into stretch time.

Before the Chinooks could extend their lead, a couple of plays decided by inches brought the Mallards back even. Switalski got the first out of the inning before Arthur Libeau came in relief with one man on. He walked two before getting a ground ball that appeared to be an inning-ending double-play, however, Robinson was narrowly safe at second pushing across the tying run for the second time.

Lakeshore out hit the Mallards, but left runners on when it mattered most in a big seventh inning leading to extra-innings at Moonlight.

Fisher started on second base per extra-inning rules and a groundout to start the inning put one down for the Chinooks in extra-innings. They would intentionally walk Guerin to set up a double-play, but the opportunity and tie was erased on a wild pitch that allowed both runners to advance and put the Mallards up 4-3. Two more walks, broken up by a strikeout gave the Ducks a 2-run advantage.

A lead decided by inches yet again.

Connor Hennings took a 1-0 pitch with two outs to the wall in right field where it caromed around allowing Sam Hunt to score and bring the 'Nooks to within one, 5-4, but they'd get no further.

Both teams carried double-digit walks, but for a Lakeshore pitching staff that has been dominant of late, the misfires stuck out and ultimately led to the one-run loss. Chinooks batters out hit the opposition, 8 to 3.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.