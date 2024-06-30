Rockers Can't Keep up with the Leprechauns in an Offensive Showdown
Royal Oak, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-21) came up short in a high-scoring affair with the Royal Oak Leprechauns (18-15) tonight 9-7. Green Bay and Royal Oak combined for 26 hits, with the first being a two-run home run from Rockers DH Jake Bold (Princeton) in the top of the first.
After the Leprechauns responded to the long-ball with a run of their own in the bottom half of the first, the Rockers put up yet another two-spot in the top of the second. Both Green Bay runs came on a two-RBI single off the bat of Lane Allen (Blinn College), who went 4-of-5 at the plate.
Through the first five games of the Rockers' road trip, Allen has a whopping 11 hits in 21 at-bats (.524). Add on his two RBI tonight, and the freshman now has five over that span as well.
Green Bay's scoring cooled down after it took a 4-1 lead into the third, but the hitting did not. Sam Miller (Columbia) went 2-for-5 against the Leprechauns, moving him into third league-wide with 42 knocks on the summer.
Seth Farni (Mississippi) also racked up multiple hits for the Rockers, going 2-for-4 including a double. Overall, eight out of the nine batters in Green Bay's order picked up a hit, and five had an RBI.
What ended up being the difference for the Rockers was the middle innings. Across the fourth, fifth, and sixth, the Leprechauns put up eight of their nine runs. Though Green Bay chipped away at the lead with the help of RBI-singles from Sam Miller (Columbia) and Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts), Royal Oak's aforementioned hot-streak was too much to overcome.
The Rockers head back on the road to Battle Creek tomorrow for a clash against the Battle Jacks at 5:35 p.m. Green Bay and Battle Creek split their series at Capital Credit Union Park earlier in June.
Those two teams face off once again on Tuesday, before the Rockers return home on Wednesday, July 3. Green Bay's first game back in the 920 is the opener for the second half of the season against the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m.
With 36 games down and 36 to go, fans that attend the midway-point game will receive a 2024 Rockers team poster. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and live music from the Little Cisco Band goes from then until the end of the third inning.
That date with the Woodchucks will also be a fireworks night at the park, so fans are encouraged to stay after the game to take part in the Fourth of July festivities.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
