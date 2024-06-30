Rockford Rivets Top off Home Stand with a Walk-Off Win over Kalamazoo

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets topped off a three game home stand with a come-from-behind walk-off win against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The two teams found themselves locked in a pitchers duel until Kalamazoo struck first with two runs in the 8th inning. Rockford would answer right back with one run of their own, but they would head to the bottom of the 9th down by one run. After loading the bases with an incredible bunt from Scott Newman, Lucas Spence was the hero with the game winning hit to score the tying and winning run.

Landen Southern started on the mound for Rockford and had day with 6 innings pitched, 0 runs allowed and 11 strikeouts.

