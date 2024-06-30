Spitters Host Record Crowd at Turtle Creek Stadium

June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7-2, in front of a franchise record crowd of 4,687 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters offense was on the attack as a single from Daniel Jackson and a walk from Aaron Piasecki led off the bottom of the second inning. Michael Tchavdarov doubled into right center field scoring Jackson and Piasecki to give the Pit Spitters a 2-0 lead. Starting pitcher Carson Fischer was able to get through five and a third innings of no-hit ball before Josh Schleichardt singled to center to break it up in the top of the sixth. Alex Fernandes walked and then was later thrown out at second when Mason Hamlin grounded into a fielder's choice. Ben Fierenzi broke the scoring column for the Battle Jacks as he doubled, scoring Schleichardt to cutting the Pit Spitters lead down to 2-1. Cayden Wotipka singled to right field scoring Hamlin and Fierenzi to give the Battle Jacks a 3-2 lead. In the top of the seventh, Sam Griffith walked, and Spencer Verburg was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Fernandes singled to center scoring Griffith and Verburg extending the Battle Jacks lead to 5-2. Wotipka led off the top of the eighth inning with a double to center field, followed by a single to put two runners on. Garrett Smith dropped a sacrifice bunt scoring Wotipka giving the Battle Jacks a 6-2 lead. Hamlin walked and Fierenzi singled to start the offense in the top of the ninth. Wotipka continued to be the thorn in the Pit Spitters side during his next at bat with a single, scoring Hamlin to cap off the victory for the Battle Jacks, winning 7-2.

The Pit Spitters drop to 16-17 on the season, while the Battle Jacks improve to 18-16. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Carson Fischer threw six and two thirds' innings giving up five runs on four hits, two walks, and striking out seven. Dominic Mauro threw an inning and a third giving up a run on three hits and struck out two. Jaxon Huffman threw an inning giving up a run on two hits, a walk, and striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Traverse City for the final series in the four-game home stand as they welcome the Rockford Rivets for a two-game series. First pitch is tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m., and its Blue-Collar Night.

Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2024

