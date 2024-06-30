Rockers Battle the Leprechauns for the Final Time this Summer

Royal Oak, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-20) take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns (17-15) tonight at 5:35 p.m. in Memorial Park. Green Bay and Royal Oak went down to the wire in yesterday's meeting, with a walk-off hit from Oliver Service (Texas) sealing the win for the Leprechauns.

The Rockers scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning, and they all came courtesy of Mulivai Levu (UCLA). With three runners on, the infielder cleared the bases with a double. Levu is batting .306 over his first 12 games with Green Bay, which ranks third on the team.

Levu wasn't the only standout for the Rockers, though. Lane Allen (Blinn College) went 3-for-5 at the plate while Lukas Torres (Wagner) went 2-for-4. Through the opening four games of the current Rockers road trip, Allen has seven hits - including two home runs - and Torres has six hits.

Sam Miller (Columbia) also had a hit last night to move his total to 40 on the season. Green Bay's standout slugger is now fourth among all Northwoods League players in hits.

The aforementioned batters helped the Rockers out-hit the Leprechauns 8-6 yesterday. Bur four euros on the defensive side of the ball ended up costing Green Bay. The Rockers aim to sure up their fielding for today's matchup.

Green Bay is set to roll with Kyle Dobyns as its starting pitcher. The righty has thrown 19 strikeouts while only walking seven batters this season. This will be Dobyns' second start of the summer, with his first coming on Wednesday against Wisconsin Rapids. In that one, he fanned three batters in as many innings.

As for the Leprechauns, they're going with David Lally (Transfer Portal) as their starter. The former Notre Dame pitcher has 28 strikeouts and just seven walks in 24 innings pitched this summer. Lally has also thrown for at least five innings in each of his last four outings - which includes an 11 strikeout-zero walk game against Kenosha that earned him NWL Pitcher of the Night on June 12.

This is the final time that the Rockers and Leprechauns will go head-to-head this summer. Green Bay has its sights set on a bounce back win before it heads to Battle Creek for two games against the Battle Jacks.

The Rockers return home on July 3 to begin the second half of the season with a clash against the Wausau Woodchucks. That game starts at 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30. Upon arrival, fans will get a 2024 Rockers team poster and get to listen to the Little Cisco Band, which is performing through the end of the third inning.

Following Green Bay's second half opener, fans can take in pre-Fourth of July Festivities with a firework show at Capital Credit Union Park.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

