Moving Onto Madison - Chucks Score 15 to Defeat Duluth

The Woodchucks bounce back after last nights 1-4 loss by putting up 15 runs en route to a 15-9 victory of the Duluth Huskies. The win puts them at 25-8 with one final series left in the first half.

The Huskies opened the scoring again on a solo HR in the 1st inning. The Chucks would answer with two in the bottom half on a four hit inning that scored Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota).

The Chucks would then score one run in the second and three in the third. Webb scored again in the second, and Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) and Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) both had RBIs in the third. The Chucks led 7-1 after three.

In the fourth, the Huskies rattled starter Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) who had been solid through three. They sent 14 batters to the plate and put an eight spot on the Chucks. Cutter Clawson (BYU) would come in and end the half inning. The Chucks then trailed 9-7.

With the momentum going in the Huskies direction, the Chucks would dig deep and take the back the lead. With two outs and two runners on, Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) launched his third HR of the season. His blast to right field gave the Chucks a 10-9 lead.

The Chucks would continue their scoring ways, putting up one more in the fifth. Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) led off with a double and scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-9.

They would add four more in the 6th, making it six straight innings with a run. The Chucks sent 10 batters and found two hits and RBIs from Jonah St. Antoine, Christian Smith-Johnson, and Isaac Webb. The score was 15-9.

Carson Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern St.) would come in to retire one batter in the 7th and escape a bases loaded jam. He would pitch the 8th and 9th inning to finish the game. Cutter Clawson picked up the win as the Chucks win their 25th of the season.

The Chucks will play tomorrow at 6:05 PM in Madison for game one of the home-and-home series. The Chucks have a one game lead over Madison with two games to go. They will play the final game of the first half on July 2 at 6:35 PM. It's free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after the gates open!

