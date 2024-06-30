Late-Inning Heroics as Dock Spiders Walk-off Wisconsin Rapids, 6-5

June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Parker Knoll at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

Fond du Lac, WI - On Shantymen night at the ballpark, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders secured a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The game, which had been suspended from Friday night due to weather at Herr-Baker Field, resumed on Saturday and was shortened to seven innings. With this win, the Dock Spiders improved their season record to 12-18.

In the first inning, the Dock Spiders opened the scoring with a leadoff home run by Preston Knott (Northwestern), making it 1-0.

In the second inning, the Rafters tied the game with a double from Greyson Shafer (BYU) that scored Trotter Boston (Tabor College), evening the score at 1-1. In the bottom of the inning, the Dock Spiders reclaimed the lead with RBI singles from Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) and Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle), putting them ahead 3-1.

In the third inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead to 4-1 when a passed ball allowed Tyler Neises to score.

In the fourth inning, both teams exchanged runs. The Rafters reduced the deficit with a single by Kyler McIntosh (Alabama State) that brought in Trotter Boston, making it 4-2. The Dock Spiders responded with a single from Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) that drove in Parker Knoll (Lawrence), increasing the lead to 5-2.

In the fifth inning, the Rafters rallied, sending nine batters to the plate and tying the game at 5-5. This surge was highlighted by a two-run single from Kyler McIntosh that scored Jack Mathey.

With the game still tied in the seventh inning, the Dock Spiders clinched the win in the bottom of the seventh. Drew Prosek walked to start the inning, and Donavan Canterbury (Xavier) came in as a pinch-runner. After stealing second base, Canterbury scored on a two-out single by Parker Knoll, securing a dramatic 6-5 victory.

The Dock Spiders will face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters again on Sunday, concluding a four straight with the Rafters. The game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m.

