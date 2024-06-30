Growlers Fall by 10, Lose Fourth Straight Game

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (16-16) have now lost four straight after a 20-10 defeat to the Rockford Rivets (24-9).

In the first matchup of four this season at Rivets Stadium, the Growlers and Rivets showed out offensively to begin the ball game. In the first two innings, K-Zoo and Rockford combined for 11 runs on eight hits including a three-run home run by Arizona sophomore Maddox Mihalakis.

Mihalakis dominated on Saturday night, finishing 2-3 with a two-RBI double, sac fly, and the three-run shot. Ending the night with six RBI, Mihalakis was awarded as the Northwoods League Player of the Night.

Holding to a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the third, the Rivets would get its third straight three-run inning to begin the game. After an error on Sam Harris at first and an error, Brayden Bakes destroyed the second three-run home run in as many innings over the right field wall.

Bakes also had a career night on Saturday, ending 4-5 with five total RBI and a stolen base. The redshirt freshman from Indiana had his fourth multi-hit game in his last five games.

Down four, the Growlers poked into the deficit in the fifth. Following a leadoff triple by Savi Delgado, K-Zoo put up a pair on an RBI sac bunt followed by an RBI single from Korbin Griffin to bring the Growlers back within two

The Rivets answered with a pair of its own in the bottom of the fifth before blowing the game open in the sixth with four runs and all nine batters digging into the box.

While K-Zoo added on two in the eighth and another in the ninth, a five-run, four-hit, two-walk inning eighth for the Rivets put the final down the final dagger.

Kalamazoo ended the night 0-2 with the bases loaded and left 13 runners on. K-Zoo is now hitting 8-48 (.167) with the bases juiced this season and has left on 10 or more runners 13 times this season.

The 20 runs allowed are the most given up by the Growlers since July 10, 2022, when K-Zoo lost 23-5 to the Wausau Woodchucks. The 10-run difference is the largest margin of defeat for the Growlers this season. K-Zoo's now four-game losing streak is tied for the longest of the season.

The Growlers have a quick turnaround as they take on the Rivets once again on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET.

