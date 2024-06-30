Kenosha Drops Third Straight 3-2

KOKOMO, IN - The Kenosha Kingfish have lost their third straight game by a margin of one run after falling 3-2 last night to the Kokomo Jack Rabbits.

Kenosha once again was held scoreless until the ninth when the Kingfish rallied for two runs. It was the only runs of the day for Kenosha,

Back to back walks started the ninth inning before singles from Christopher Schuchart and Brandon Nigh scored Nick Giamarusti and pinch runner Robert Newland.

The Kingfish had the tying run on second base in Christopher Schuchart, but Michael Perazza struck out to end the ball game and hand Kokomo their 6th win of the year.

Two errors were instrumental in the Kenosha loss with only one of the three Kokomo runs being earned. This is a trend that has continued across the Kenosha losing streak with the Kingfish only allowing one earned run in each of their last three losses.

Kenosha will look to snap their 3 games losing streak at Kokomo tonight at 5:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

