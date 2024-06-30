Stingers Dominate, Punch Ticket to Playoffs

June 30, 2024

Willmar Stingers







WILLMAR, MN - On a perfect Sunday night at Bill Taunton Stadium, the Stingers punched their ticket to the playoffs, with a win over Waterloo 15-1, making them Great Plains West First Half Champions.

The Stingers got a fantastic start on the mound from the local kid Ian Koosman (Paradise Valley CC), going 6+ innings, allowing just one run and punching out eight.

The offense was also impeccable, wasting no time getting on the board, as Jessada Brown (UCSB) blasted his second home run in a Stinger uniform in the 1st to make it 1-0.

With it still 1-0 in the 3rd, Willmar added 3 more, with 2 RBIs off the bat of Max Buettenback (Nebraska) and the other from Rhett Stokes (Nebraska),

The game was really busted open though in the 6th, with the score 4-1, Willmar put up a 5 spot, highlighted by a Harrison Taubert (Evansville) bases clearing double.

They then added more in the 7th with 6 runs, again a bases clearing double being the big hit, this time off the bat of Buettenback to cap off his 4 hit night with 6 RBIs.

Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) closed the game out throwing three scoreless, earning him Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game.

