Stingers Dominate, Punch Ticket to Playoffs
June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - On a perfect Sunday night at Bill Taunton Stadium, the Stingers punched their ticket to the playoffs, with a win over Waterloo 15-1, making them Great Plains West First Half Champions.
The Stingers got a fantastic start on the mound from the local kid Ian Koosman (Paradise Valley CC), going 6+ innings, allowing just one run and punching out eight.
The offense was also impeccable, wasting no time getting on the board, as Jessada Brown (UCSB) blasted his second home run in a Stinger uniform in the 1st to make it 1-0.
With it still 1-0 in the 3rd, Willmar added 3 more, with 2 RBIs off the bat of Max Buettenback (Nebraska) and the other from Rhett Stokes (Nebraska),
The game was really busted open though in the 6th, with the score 4-1, Willmar put up a 5 spot, highlighted by a Harrison Taubert (Evansville) bases clearing double.
They then added more in the 7th with 6 runs, again a bases clearing double being the big hit, this time off the bat of Buettenback to cap off his 4 hit night with 6 RBIs.
Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) closed the game out throwing three scoreless, earning him Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2024
- Rockers Can't Keep up with the Leprechauns in an Offensive Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Dominate, Punch Ticket to Playoffs - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Fall to Bismarck, Officially Eliminated from First Half Champion Contention - Mankato MoonDogs
- Ziegler Slams Two Home Runs to Complete Rox Sweep of Minnesota - St. Cloud Rox
- Spitters Host Record Crowd at Turtle Creek Stadium - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Can't Complete Sweep of First-Place Willmar, Fall in Game Two 9-6 - Bismarck Larks
- Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Four Game Stint with Wisconsin Rapids, 8-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Rip off 7 Runs Unanswered, Notch 7-6 Comeback Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Lakeshore Chinooks Score Seven Unanswered, Snap Madison Mallards Win Streak - Madison Mallards
- Rafters End First Half Strong, Defeat FDL 8-4 at Home - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Record Setting Win Gets Trains Back on Track - Eau Claire Express
- Moving Onto Madison - Chucks Score 15 to Defeat Duluth - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockford Rivets Top off Home Stand with a Walk-Off Win over Kalamazoo - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Battle the Leprechauns for the Final Time this Summer - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Drops Third Straight 3-2 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Fall by 10, Lose Fourth Straight Game - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Late-Inning Heroics as Dock Spiders Walk-off Wisconsin Rapids, 6-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- 'Nooks Lose Command, Morgan Inducted to HOF - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Stingers Dominate, Punch Ticket to Playoffs
- Stingers Fall to Visiting Bucks in Game One of Series
- Stingers Led By Buettenback Get Back In Win Column Against Larks
- Stingers' Winning Streak Ends at Hands of Larks
- Stingers Sweep Hot Tots, Close Out Perfect Homestand