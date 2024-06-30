Dock Spiders Drop Finale of Four Game Stint with Wisconsin Rapids, 8-4

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Dock Spiders fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 8-4, on Sunday afternoon, concluding a four-game stretch with a 2-2 record against the Rafters. This loss brings the Dock Spiders' season record to 12-19.

The Dock Spiders struck first in the third inning, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring three runs without a hit. The rally included four walks and two hit batters, giving them a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Rafters cut into the lead by scoring two runs. Walker Buchanan (University of Virginia) scored on a passed ball, and Kyler McIntosh (Alabama State University) singled to drive in another run, making the score 3-2.

The Rafters tied the game in the fifth inning with a single from Jack Mathey (Ohio Dominican University) that brought home Aiden Teel (University of Virginia), evening the score at 3-3.

The Rafters took their first lead in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run double to right field by Aiden Teel, making the score 5-3. Wisconsin Rapids extended their lead further by adding three more runs in the seventh inning, pushing the score to 8-3.

In the ninth inning, Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech) singled to drive in Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) after Barragan's two-out double. However, the next hitter grounded out, ending the game and sealing the Rafters' 8-4 victory.

The Dock Spiders will return home on Monday to face Lakeshore. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. On Monday, The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Host Families for their passion and support throughout the season. Plus, enjoy $5 tickets while supplies last courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5. Additionally, fans can enjoy $5 tickets while supplies last, courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5.

