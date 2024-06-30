Record Setting Win Gets Trains Back on Track

Eau Claire, WI - On the second afternoon matinee of the 2024 season, the Eau Claire Express set a pair of single game records in route to a dominant 19-4 win over the La Crosse Loggers.

The Trains hitters had their way at the plate today, pushing across 19 runs in an offensive clinic. It got started back in the first inning, when a pair of doubles by Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) accounted for the first of many runs for Eau Claire. The Express offense fully broke open in the bottom of the third inning, when Richartz (St. Thomas) lead off the inning with a solo shot to right field.

This would would not be the end for the Trains offense, when they exploded for another four runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to some wild pitches and singles from Richartz (St. Thomas), Washburn (Texas Tech), and Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth). The Trains kept rolling into the middle frames, where Eau Claire put up another 12 runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. It was a record setting day for the express hitters, as Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) set the single game record for most RBI by an Express hitter (7), while Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) set the single game record for most runs scored by an Express hitter (5).

With all that offense, Eau Claire got a strong pitching performance by starter Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky), who threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out five. Kirby (Western Kentucky) would pick up the win (2-0), while Michael Debattista (Dodge City CC) took the loss (1-1).

The Express hit the road tomorrow to open a series against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Riverfront Stadium.

