Record Setting Win Gets Trains Back on Track
June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - On the second afternoon matinee of the 2024 season, the Eau Claire Express set a pair of single game records in route to a dominant 19-4 win over the La Crosse Loggers.
The Trains hitters had their way at the plate today, pushing across 19 runs in an offensive clinic. It got started back in the first inning, when a pair of doubles by Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) and Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) accounted for the first of many runs for Eau Claire. The Express offense fully broke open in the bottom of the third inning, when Richartz (St. Thomas) lead off the inning with a solo shot to right field.
This would would not be the end for the Trains offense, when they exploded for another four runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to some wild pitches and singles from Richartz (St. Thomas), Washburn (Texas Tech), and Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth). The Trains kept rolling into the middle frames, where Eau Claire put up another 12 runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. It was a record setting day for the express hitters, as Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) set the single game record for most RBI by an Express hitter (7), while Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) set the single game record for most runs scored by an Express hitter (5).
With all that offense, Eau Claire got a strong pitching performance by starter Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky), who threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out five. Kirby (Western Kentucky) would pick up the win (2-0), while Michael Debattista (Dodge City CC) took the loss (1-1).
The Express hit the road tomorrow to open a series against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Riverfront Stadium.
https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/update/4240/statistics/stats/home/batting/game
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2024
- Lakeshore Chinooks Score Seven Unanswered, Snap Madison Mallards Win Streak - Madison Mallards
- Rafters End First Half Strong, Defeat FDL 8-4 at Home - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Record Setting Win Gets Trains Back on Track - Eau Claire Express
- Moving Onto Madison - Chucks Score 15 to Defeat Duluth - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockford Rivets Top off Home Stand with a Walk-Off Win over Kalamazoo - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Battle the Leprechauns for the Final Time this Summer - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Drops Third Straight 3-2 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Fall by 10, Lose Fourth Straight Game - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Late-Inning Heroics as Dock Spiders Walk-off Wisconsin Rapids, 6-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- 'Nooks Lose Command, Morgan Inducted to HOF - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.