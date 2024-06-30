MoonDogs Fall to Bismarck, Officially Eliminated from First Half Champion Contention

June 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

A tough loss tonight for your MoonDogs as they are now eliminated from first half champions contention, losing 8-5 to Bismarck.

Louis Magers (MSU- Mankato) got the start on the mound tonight for Mankato throwing 4.2 innings striking out 7 and allowing 5 earned runs.

Bismarck would start hot, scoring 2 right away in the first and would hold that lead until the 4th inning.

Mankato would take the lead 3-2 in the 4th on a FC from Nico Libed (San Diego) and a 2 run double from Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU-Mankato).

Fleischhacker would go 2-4 on the day with 2 RBI's.

Bismarck would take back the lead in the 5th on a 3 run bomb from CJ Richmond. Richmond would have 2 home runs on the day.

Owen Byberg (Frontier Community College) would be first in relief for Mankato tonight and would throw well, going 2.1 innings allowing 3 runs on a second Richmond bomb.

Mankato would get one back in the 7th on a sac fly from Casey Sorg (Bellarmine) to keep this game close.

Dylan Waite (Hawaii) and Andrew Rakow (Creighton) also got some work in on the mound tonight both allowing zero runs.

Sorg would have an RBI single again in the 9th during Mankato's attempted comeback but it wasn't enough as Bismarck hung on.

Mankato will start a new roadtrip tomorrow heading to La Crosse for 2 games to finish out the first half.

