Zakreski's Hat-Trick Powers Hawks to 6-4 Win over Kelowna

November 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Josh Zakreski netted his first WHL career hat-trick, leading the Portland Winterhawks to a 6-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets. Zakreski's three-goal performance, combined with a stellar 41-save outing from Marek Schlenker, helped the Hawks earn a split in the series after a back-and-forth battle that saw Portland take control in the final minutes of the second period.

Game #24: Portland (6) vs. Kelowna (4)

SOG: POR (45) - KEL (43)

PP: POR (1/4) - KEL (0/4)

Saves: Schlenker (41/45) - Stoesser (36/41)

GAME NOTES:

Josh Zakreski recorded a goal in the second period to collect his 100th career WHL point.

Zakreski tallied three goals in today's contest for his first WHL career hat-trick. This marks his third consecutive game with multiple goals. This is the first time in his career that he has posted a three-game multi-goal streak.

Marek Schlenker turned aside 41 of 45 shots on net for a career-high.

Diego Buttazzoni pushed his point streak to nine games, racking up 14 points (5G, 9A) over that stretch.

Tyson Jugnauth extended his point streak to five games (1G, 6A) on Friday afternoon.

Defenseman Griffin Darby earned the first multi-point game (2A) of his career.

'06-born forward Owen Chapman made his WHL debut in the win over Kelowna.

The Hawks were perfect on the penalty kill, going 4-for-4.

SCORING: KEL - Kalder Varga (3) from Rowan Guest and Owen Folstrom POR - Kyle Chyzowski (16) from Griffin Darby and Diego Buttazzoni POR - Kyle McDonough (7) from Kayd Ruedig and Cole Slobodian KEL - Kalder Varga (4) from Kayden Longley and Brett Calhoon KEL - Andrew Cristall (15) from Marek Rocak and Caden Price POR - Josh Zakreski (13) from Griffin Darby POR - Josh Zakreski (14) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play) POR - Hudson Darby (4) from Kyle McDonough KEL - Owen Folstrom (2) from Michael Cicek POR - Josh Zakreski (15) from Diego Buttazzoni and Ryder Thompson (Empty Net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Kelowna opened the scoring at 13:27 of the first period. Just over two minutes later, Kyle Chyzowski brought the Winterhawks level, batting a bouncing puck out of midair from the slot and sending it over the outstretched pad of the Rockets' netminder.

Kyle McDonough dazzled with a spin-o-rama move before ripping a short-side shot from the left dot, finding the back of the net at 8:05 of the second period. The Rockets responded swiftly, netting two goals just 55 seconds apart to seize a 3-2 lead. Josh Zakreski brought the Hawks back even with his 100th career WHL point, ripping a shot top shelf off the rush to make it 3-3. The Winterhawks took control late in the middle frame, scoring twice in the final minute to carry a 5-3 lead into the third. Zakreski notched his second of the night on the power play, blasting a one-timer from the right dot. Just 45 seconds later, Hudson Darby followed up with a perfectly placed wrister.

Kelowna cut the lead to one 1:59 of the third period, but an empty netter from Zakreski sealed the 6-4 final and gave him his first WHL career hat-trick.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks head to Spokane for a back-to-back series against the Chiefs beginning on Saturday, November 30 at 6:05 p.m. at Spokane Arena. - The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.